Cleveland contractor victim of theft repeatedly

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help finding suspects who are stealing from an area contractor and businessman.



Steven Williams, with Steven Williams Construction, is working on a large project off of exit 20 on Interstate 75. But he says batteries and other items from their construction equipment keep going missing. Most recently a GPS grade controller was stolen from inside one of the bulldozers. It can only be used to navigate a bulldozer and each piece costs about 25 thousand dollars used.

Williams says the suspects are driving in on four wheelers during the weekend. He's offering a 25 hundred dollar reward for the return of his GPS equipment. Meanwhile, investigators say they're working on plans to put a patrolman near the construction site, around the clock.