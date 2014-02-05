Cleveland contractor victim of theft repeatedly - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland contractor victim of theft repeatedly

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public's help finding suspects who are stealing from an area contractor and businessman.

Steven Williams, with Steven Williams Construction, is working on a large project off of exit 20 on Interstate 75.  But he says batteries and other items from their construction equipment keep going missing.  Most recently a GPS grade controller was stolen from inside one of the bulldozers.  It can only be used to navigate a bulldozer and each piece costs about 25 thousand dollars used.

Williams says the suspects are driving in on four wheelers during the weekend.   He's offering a 25 hundred dollar reward for the return of his GPS equipment.  Meanwhile, investigators say they're working on plans to put a patrolman near the construction site, around the clock.

