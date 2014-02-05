Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at E. 23rd convenience store

This week's Crime Stoppers case involves an armed robbery. "We would absolutely consider this man dangerous just for what he's done," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Craig Joel. "We don't know how many other robberies he might be connected to."



The one in question happened the evening of January 29th. He entered the Citgo on East 23rd Street. "Like any other customer," explained Sgt. Joel, "he brought a piece of candy forward as if to pay for it."

Security video shows there were a number of other customers in the store at the time. He waited, patiently, for a couple to check out. Then, when it was finally our bad guy's turn to check out, it looks as if he was making the purchase. "As soon as the clerk opened up the register," said Joel, "he lifted his jacket and showed the butt of what looked like a silver handgun and said if he doesn't empty that register, he's gonna kill him."



The clerk complied as other customers look on. It is hard to tell if they knew what was happening, but as the criminal made his escape, you see another person enter the store and nearly share the doorway with him. "The suspect took the money, ran across the street to Tinsley Place, and an independent witness saw him get into a dark-colored Altima and flee the scene," Sgt. Joel said.



There are your clues: the car and the man. The clerk described him as being a black male, about 6-feet tall, with a medium build and complexion. The pictures show him wearing a patterned knit cap of some sort. "He did have a very neatly trimmed full beard," added Joel, "at least, at that time. The pictures, the video are very clear at this point, and we're fairly certain someone out there is going to recognize this man."

Up to $1,000 is up for grabs for the right piece of information. And the best part is, no one will know you made the call. Crime Stoppers promises complete anonymity call: 698-3333 Remember, an officer may answer the phone, but he will never ask your identity.