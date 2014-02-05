Mother of Hixson murder victim: "Senseless violence took my son"

The family of a Hixson man shot and killed over the weekend is speaking out over what they call a "senseless crime." Christopher Parker is accused of shooting 24-year-old Robert McClure.



Robert McClure's mother says it was an argument over money that ended her son's life. Despite her grief, she says she holds no ill-will against his accused killer.



"The last time I saw him was a hug and a kiss on the cheek and an 'I love you mom.'"



For Robert McClure's mother, girlfriend, and the rest of his family, it is an unbearable loss.



"I just don't know how to go day to day without him. He was always here. There wasn't a day that went by that I didn't hear 'I love you mom,'" says Lorrie McClure, Robert's mother.



Saturday, 24-year-old Robert, better known as Robbie, was shot and killed at his home on Hixson Avenue. Twenty-three-year-old Christopher Parker is charged with first degree murder, accused of pulling the trigger.



"Well everybody else is angry. I'm angry at what he did. I'm not angry at him. I'm angry at what he did. I'm angry that he took my son away," says Lorrie.



She says the argument was over Christopher Parker owing Robbie $75.



"Seventy-five dollars is nothing," she says.



Lorrie says a "senseless act of violence" took away her son.



"You just don't know how much it hurts people. It hurts. And it hurts deeper than any hurt I've ever had."



She admits, Robbie had troubles of his own.



"We all make mistakes in life. And he was trying to straighten up."



But he will always be remembered as a loving son and brother.



"Loving, caring, shy to a point. He had his momma's shyness," says Lorrie.



Now, she is trying to find forgiveness in the midst of her grief.



"I love him so much. And I'm going to miss him so much. And I would give anything in the world to have him back."



McClure's funeral will be held Friday. An account at Northwest Georgia Bank has been set up in his name to help the family pay for final expenses.



Christopher Parker is in jail on a $750,000 bond. He is set to appear in court February 11th.