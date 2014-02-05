UGA recruiting class gets boost with top prospect player

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia's signing class has received a much-anticipated boost with the addition of defensive end Lorenzo Carter.

Carter, from Norcross High School near Atlanta, slipped on a red Georgia cap as he made his nationally televised decision to sign with Georgia over Florida, LSU and Florida State.

Carter said new Georgia's defense "is going to be nasty" under new defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, who was hired from Florida State. Carter added he plans "to be a big part of it."

Carter is regarded as the top prospect in Georgia and one of the top pass-rushers in the nation.

Georgia's class also includes highly ranked running backs Sony Michel of Plantation, Fla., and Nick Chubb from Cedartown, Ga. Michel is ranked by Scout.com as the No. 2 running back in the nation.