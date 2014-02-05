UAW will get VW Chattanooga plant voter list

A stipulated election agreement filed by Volkswagen with the National Labor Relations Board says that the United Auto Workers will receive a list of employees eligible to cast a ballot in the union recognition vote next week at the Chattanooga plant.



The agreement, released by the NLRB today, shows that the UAW also will receive the addresses of the employees.



"For purposes of this election the employer has agreed to provide the eligibility list to the regional director and to the union within 24 hours of the regional director's approval of this agreement," the document said. The agreement was approved on Monday.



The union by law is required to receive the list.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





