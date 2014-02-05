Dalton great-grandmother wins $20K GA Lottery prize

Patsy Monroe of Dalton has pinned a plentiful prize from the Georgia Lottery. Monroe, 69, was selected as a big winner in the Georgia Lottery's $1 & $2 Play It Again Second Chance Promotion.

She won a $20,000 prize recently in Atlanta.

As a monthly grand prize winner in the Georgia Lottery's $1 & $2 Play It Again Second Chance Promotion, Monroe won a chance to select one envelope from 20, with prizes ranging from $5,000 to $100,000.

The envelope labeled No. 7 that Monroe chose contained a $20,000 prize.

"I couldn't believe it. I was looking on the Internet, and my name was first," she said of being selected for the drawing.

Monroe is expecting an addition to the family, making her a great-grandmother of two. She also has several grandchildren and three adult children.

I'll pay some bills," she shared.