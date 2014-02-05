Silverdale Baptist Academy earns food drive 1st place trophy

Silverdale Baptist Academy has added yet another trophy to its ever-growing collection.

Again this year Silverdale placed first among all schools in WRCB's Share Your Christmas food drive. Students, parents and staff members collected and donated 23,959 pounds of food to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. From start to finish, they collect, deliver, stack and sort a tremendous amount of non-perishable food items to help their neighbors.

Food Bank representatives joined David Carroll to present a custom-made award from Mr. Trophy in Red Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Silverdale Baptist academy family, thousands of Tennessee Valley families have been able to put food on the table.

Among other top schools in the food drive are Brainerd Baptist School with 4,450 pounds (1st place small school category), Ganns Middle Valley Elementary (3,581 pounds, 2nd place, large school category) and Dalewood Middle School (3,087 pounds, 2nd place small school category).

Other schools collecting and donating more than three thousand pounds were Boyd Buchanan (3,247), Grace Baptist (3,149) and East Hamilton Middle (3,053).

