Chattanooga Police sergeant booked today in missing evidence case

Chattanooga Police Sergeant Kevin Kincer was booked Wednesday at Hamilton County jail following indictment for missing evidence from CPD property room.

Kincer is the indicted police sergeant who's been on paid administrative leave after an investigation into missing drugs and guns from the Police Department's evidence property room. He is a property crimes supervisor.



In December of 2013, Neal Pinkston, Executive Assistant District Attorney, confirmed to Channel 3 that District Attorney Bill Cox was briefed on the investigation involving the Chattanooga Police property division.



Afterwards, Cox contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to request their assistance with the investigation.



The CPD internal affairs detectives performed an inventory search to determine the extent of the missing evidence, and found a "significant" amount of drugs unaccounted for, including drugs seized during arrests and those collected from prescription pill drop-off containers.





