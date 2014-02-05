SEC expected to do well during National Signing Day

Thousands of high school football players all across the nation have made it official by signing on the dotted line and seven out of the expected top 10 recruiting classes are in the Southeastern Conference.



The University of Alabama is expected to have the number one top recruiting class, while the University of Tennessee is expected to be in the Top 5 recruiting classes of 2014 and the University of Georgia is expected to be in the top 10 recruiting classes.



Below is a list of all the National Day Signee's for the University of Alabama, University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia.

University of Georgia Signees for 2014

University of Tennessee Signees for 2014

University of Alabama Signees for 2014

