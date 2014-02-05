Grundy County audit hits schools and highways hard

An audit by the Tennessee state Comptroller shows that Grundy County has numerous problems with management and record-keeping, with 21 separate findings.



The Comptroller's Division of Local Government Audit, released Wednesday, shows that the Director of Schools office and the Highway Superintendent's office were responsible for eight findings each.

READ MORE | Read the Tennessee Comptroller's audit



In the Highway Superintendent's office, auditors found:



Deficiencies in purchasing procedures

Employee travel and work performed for other governmental entities

An employee used department funds to purchase fuel for her personal vehicle



In the Director of Schools' office, auditors found:



The federal projects and education capital projects funds had cash overdrafts and deficits in their unassigned fund balances

Problems with the office's budget operations and its use of federal grant funds, which resulted in questionable expenditures



Auditors also discovered that Grundy County has no audit committee or centralized system of accounting, budgeting and purchasing.



"I am very concerned that Grundy County had so many findings in this audit," Comptroller Justin P. Wilson said. "I'm particularly concerned because 10 of the findings were identified in previous audits, but local officials apparently didn't take appropriate corrective action."

