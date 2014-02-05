TDOT: No shortage of salt for road ice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the state has not experienced a shortage of salt used to keep roads and highways from becoming icy and dangerous.

Storms have dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow in many parts of Tennessee this winter.

Department spokeswoman B.J. Doughty says the state ordered 235,000 tons of salt ahead of this winter season. In the period from Dec. 1 to Jan. 28, about 57,000 tons of salt was used in the state.

Doughty said the department has salt bins in all 95 counties and has two companies on standby to replenish the stock if necessary.

In Shelby County, which includes Memphis, emergency operations chief Bob Nations says the county keeps sufficient inventory of salt and sand and no shortages have been seen.

