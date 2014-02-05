Cloudy and breezy today. Mtn. Flurry?

Good Wednesday. The rain is ending this morning, and behind the front, we will see cooler air moving in.

For the rest of the day, we will have cloudy skies with breezy NW winds bringing in cooler air this afternoon. While we are in the mid to upper 40s this morning, we will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.

There may be enough moisture left over this afternoon to produce a mountain flurry or two, but nothing that will stick or cause any problems.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy with lows cooling into the mid to upper 20s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy with a high of only about 40.

For the weekend, we are keeping our eye on another winter storm that will track across the country. Previous forecast models had this system bringing us rain Sunday morning and snow Sunday afternoon. The latest model runs push this system's track a little further north meaning little to no precip for us at all. With a system like this, the exact path of the storm (especially if you are on the edge of it) will determine whether we have an inch of snow, or a partly cloudy day. Stay tuned.

David Karnes

8am... Rain Ending, 45

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 47

3pm... Mostly Cloudy, 42

6pm... Mostly Cloudy, 40

9pm... Mostly Cloudy, 37

