Georgia's new $30 lottery tickets selling 'like crazy'

Lottery players are lining up to lay down some serious scratch in Georgia and Tennessee, which recently joined a number of states offering instant tickets that cost more than $25 apiece.

"People are buying them like crazy," Tessa Mize, a clerk at the Mega Star gas station in Rossville on Chickamauga Avenue, said of the $30 scratch-off ticket that the Georgia Lottery introduced last week. It has a $10 million grand prize.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Lottery officials are happy with sales of a $25 instant ticket introduced in April that offers a $5 million payout.

"We've been very pleased with sales at this price point," said Rebecca Hargrove, president and CEO of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. via email through a spokeswoman. "It's not for everyone, but the payout and the opportunity for the larger prizes is the type of game some players prefer."

