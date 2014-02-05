SLIDESHOW: Local student athletes on National Signing Day

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB) -- It's a big as college football gets in the off season and true to form the Tennessee Valley had dozens of student athletes sign on National Signing Day.

National Signing Day, an unofficial national holiday, marks the first day high school football players can officially sign binding national letters of intent.

Channel 3 Eyewitness Sports Anchor Paul Shahen @paulShahen and Sports reporter Vince Lennon @VinceWRCB will be tweeting updates and photos throughout the day, using #SigningDay3.



Below is a list of student athletes who signed on Wednesday.

It started at 8:30am with McCallie watching two seniors sign with Chattanooga. Talented wideout CJ Fritz signed with the Mocs alongside teammate offensive lineman Cam Walker. Walker said he will likely red shirt and Fritz said one of the reason he chose UTC was because he was going to play.

"This is a blessing. When I was a little kid, I didn't know if I was going to play basketball or football, its just a blessing to get an opportunity to play football," said CJ Fritz.



"It wasn't something that was extremely hard, thinking about how important family is and staying close to home is and everything is to me, looking at my options and the offers that I did have, everything was close to home and everything seemed like a good fit", said Cam Walker.

At 9 a.m. East Hamilton saw four sign a national letter of intent. Multi-talented WR/DB Tre Herndon headlined the group by inking his name at Vanderbilt. Bailey Lenoir signed with Chattanooga. Austin Gatewood is headed to ETSU and Hunter Moore signed with Central Arkansas.

Around 11:05 2-time all-state DL Isaiah Mack from Northwest Whitfield HS signed with UTC.

At 12 p.m. Bradley Central's WR Dee Crisp signed with Tusculum, his teammate Brett Standifer signed with Stillman College and Jordan Timmons signed with Lindsey Wilson.



At 12:30, South Pittsburg signed one of two running backs, Kahlil Mitchel will attend ETSU this fall. Mitchel's teammate Jajuan Lankford will sign with ETSU next week. ETSU will join the Southern Conference in 2015. Polk County High School's RB/LB Zach Miller signed with Carson Newman. C

At 12:45 Ooltewah's David Nobles signed with Lindsey Wilson. McMinn County teammates, Trevor Crisp and Hunter Priest both signed with Carson Newman.



At 1 p.m. Calhoun's Chandler Curtis, WR/DB signs with Mercer and his teammates Austin Bird and Katroba Dew both sign with Kennesaw St. Calhoun's Tydus Curtis signs with GA Prep Academy.

Also at 1:00 p.m. Signal Mountaiin's Micah Pressley an offensive and defensive lineman signs with Carson Newman, James McClellan IV a fullback signed with Bethel.

At 2 p.m. Ridgeland's Jermane Conyers signed with Indiana.

At 3:30 p.m. Ringgold's OL Dallas McGee signed with Kennesaw State and Dakota Bear signed with Chowan.

At 3:45 p.m. defensive lineman Isaiah Mack from Northwest Whitfield gave UTC's staff a reason to smile by inking his name with the Mocs. Teammate Caleb Bowie signed with Shorter College.

At 5:30 p.m. Baylor had four sign headlined by kicker Rafael Gaglianone who is headed to Wisconsin. TE Chandler Gouger signed with Wofford. Lineman Will Thomas is off to Wheaton College and Long snapper Emory Norred signed with UTC.

At 6:00 p.m. Dalton head Coach Matt Land watched three sign scholarships. Elijah Stidmon signed with Tusculum with teammate Chris Childs and Jordan Keener

FOOTBALL

