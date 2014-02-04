Car drives into Dalton business

A slow speed chase with police, Tuesday afternoon ended with a car smashing into a Dalton business.



Whitfield County police say they began pursuing a white Taurus after receiving several calls that the car was running red lights and weaving through traffic.



The driver refused to pull over, and eventually picked up speed. Driving straight through the front of a business. The driver and one employee inside the building were taken to the hospital for treatment. It's believe the elderly driver was driving in a reckless manner due to a possible medical condition. The incident is under investigation.

