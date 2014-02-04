3 shot in Ft. Sanders neighborhood; UT (Knoxville) - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 shot in Ft. Sanders neighborhood; UT (Knoxville) alerts students

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR
KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) -

The University of Tennessee has sent an alert to all students warning them to take precautions after a shooting near campus.

According to dispatch, three people were shot at 13th and Highland in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near UT. They have all been transported to UT Medical Center.

Read more on this story at WBIR.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.