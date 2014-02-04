Bessie Smith Culture Center celebrates 30th anniversary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bessie Smith Culture Center celebrates 30th anniversary

Tuesday, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Those who have made a positive impact on the community were honored.

Ruth Holmberg, Rayburn Traughber, and Edna Varner, each were recognized for enriching the African American culture in Chattanooga.

It was a big day for the organization.  

Judy Smith, co-executive producer of Scandal, was the keynote speaker.

