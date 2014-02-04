Election results for GA House District 2 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Election results for GA House District 2

NORTH GEORGIA (WRCB) -

A runoff election was held Tuesday for Georgia House District 2. 

The seat was vacated by Jay Neal, (R) Chickamauga, when he accepted an appointment by Governor Nathan Deal.

A special election was held in January, but none of the three Republican candidates received the 50-percent plus one vote required to win the seat.

Tuesday, Georgia voters chose between Steve Tarvin of Chickamauga and Neal Florence of Lafayette.

Steve Tarvin wins with 1,925 votes (53.88%).   Neal Florence received 1,648 votes (46.12%)

District 2 includes part Catoosa, Walker and Whitfield counties.

