Election results for GA House District 2

A runoff election was held Tuesday for Georgia House District 2.



The seat was vacated by Jay Neal, (R) Chickamauga, when he accepted an appointment by Governor Nathan Deal.



A special election was held in January, but none of the three Republican candidates received the 50-percent plus one vote required to win the seat.



Tuesday, Georgia voters chose between Steve Tarvin of Chickamauga and Neal Florence of Lafayette.

Steve Tarvin wins with 1,925 votes (53.88%). Neal Florence received 1,648 votes (46.12%)



District 2 includes part Catoosa, Walker and Whitfield counties.

