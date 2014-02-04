BlueCross pledges $3M for a healthier Tennessee

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation is providing $3 million in support of the Governor's Foundation for Health and Wellness and its Healthier Tennessee initiative.



"As an organization dedicated to the health and well-being of all Tennesseans, the Healthier Tennessee program is totally consistent with our mission," Gracey said. "It is a program with real goals for which progress can be measured. We are excited to support this effort."



The grant will provide $1 million per year in funding for the program for three years. BlueCross' foundation financially supports programs that improve the health and quality of life of Tennesseans. Grants are strategically awarded to clearly defined programs delivered by results-oriented organizations capable of attaining measurable results. Healthier Tennessee, launched in August, 2013 meets those standards.



Gracey serves on the Governor's Foundation for Health and Wellness Board of Directors.



The Healthier Tennessee initiative strives to increase the number of Tennesseans who are physically active for at least 30 minutes five times a week, promote a healthy diet, and reduce the number of people who use tobacco.



"It will take all of us working together to achieve the positive health changes that are the goal of Healthier Tennessee," Governor's Foundation for Health and Wellness CEO Rick Johnson said. "We are grateful to BlueCross BlueShield for their leadership and support in this effort."