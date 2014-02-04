UPDATE: Afternoon shooting in Chattanooga

Police tape marks the scene of the afternoon shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday. Photo by Jared Guest/WRCBtv.com

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 300 W. 35th Street short after 12 Tuesday afternoon.

Officers located the victim, 19-year-old Quadarius Bowling, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.

Bowling stated that he was walking in the roadway when an unknown suspect, riding in a four door green Pontiac Grand Am, started shooting at him.

He was struck in the hip and later transported to a local hospital for his injury which is non-life threatening.

Police have no further suspect information or leads at this time and ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.

