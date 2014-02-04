Berke issues order, and sets new bar for ethics for city employe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Berke issues order, and sets new bar for ethics for city employees

Posted: Updated:
Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke is holding city employes to a higher standard.

Berke issued his first "executive order," which Berke says will strengthen the City's existing Code of Ethics, ensuring that city employees understand the ethical obligations and the related consequences.

RELATED LINK | Chattanooga's City Code


In a news release, Berke said "I feel strongly, as does our community, that city employees must always make decisions in the best interest of our citizens. This Executive Order is a strong signal that any partial or conflicted behavior will not be tolerated in my administration."

Berke continued, saying "Through my Executive Order, I am holding City of Chattanooga employees to the highest ethical standards and clearly spelling out unacceptable behavior in my administration. I will not tolerate the use of public office for private gain."

The executive order seeks to clarify the existing Code of Ethics ordinance, by adding:

  • Ethics Pledge for Mayor's Staff, Appointed positions, and board appointments
  • Duty to Report that clearly requires employees to report any known wrongdoing
  • Employee Contracts are required to have an added Ethics provision
  • Access to Ethics training for all employees


The order goes into effect immediately, with the changes to the City Ordinance to be presented to City Council on February 11.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.