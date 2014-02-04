Chattem announces Nasacort Allergy Nasal Spray available over the counter

Sanofi and its U.S. consumer healthcare division Chattem based in Chattanooga announced Tuesday that Nasacort® Allergy 24HR Nasal Spray is now available over-the-counter in the U.S. without the need for a prescription.



The Nasacort® Allergy 24HR Nasal Spray relieves the full range of seasonal and year-round nasal allergy symptoms, including nasal congestion, in adults and children 2 years of age and older.



"Now that Nasacort Allergy 24HR is available over-the-counter, the millions of people who suffer from seasonal and year-round allergies have easier access to the gold standard treatment for nasal allergy symptoms," said Zan Guerry, Chief Executive Officer, Chattem.



More than 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal and year-round hay fever and other upper respiratory allergies. Symptoms of nasal allergies, which include sneezing, itchy nose, runny nose and nasal congestion, can lead to a major disruption in the quality of life for both adults and children. Nasal allergies can interfere with sleep, outdoor activities, and for children, their performance in school.



Nasacort is part of the most effective class of medicine for the treatment of hay fever and other upper respiratory allergies, and the only medicine in this class available over the counter. It works differently than other over-the-counter treatments to relieve the full range of nasal allergy symptoms, including nasal congestion, by stopping more of the chemical responses that cause those symptoms.



"The launch of Nasacort Allergy 24HR represents our long-standing commitment to helping individuals living with allergies," said Anne Whitaker, President North America Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi US. "This milestone builds on our heritage in the allergy category and our expertise in prescription to over-the-counter switches as we continue to expand our global consumer healthcare organization."



Nasacort received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to switch from prescription to over the counter in October and is now available on retail shelves nationwide.

For more information, visit Nasacort.

