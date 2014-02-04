WRCB to expand local programming during Olympics - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WRCB to expand local programming during Olympics

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The NBC affiliate in Chattanooga is expanding its Olympics coverage this week with a special locally-produced nightly broadcast before the network's primetime Olympic coverage.

The Olympic Zone on Channel 3 airs 7:30pm EST Monday-Saturday during the Sochi Olympics. This Olympic news magazine will be hosted by WRCB anchors David Carroll and Cindy Sexton, featuring stories by WRCB sports director Paul Shahen.

The broadcast will showcase the best of local stories with the production expertise and full access to NBC Sports content.

"This is a terrific opportunity to bring the Olympics home to Tennessee Valley with relevant and timely content of the highest caliber that will further localize the Games in our market," said WRCB President and General Manager Tom Tolar.

"The familiarity of David and Cindy right before NBC's coverage in primetime is perfect," added WRCB News Director Derrall Stalvey.

"Our sports team has been working on local and regional stories for the past several weeks. This community always has a story to tell so we were not surprised to find a deep well of ideas."

The first of 14 Olympic Zone episodes airs Thursday, February 6. There will be no episode on Friday, February 7 due to the Opening Ceremony. The final episode is Saturday, February 22.

NBC's primetime coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. EST. WRCB's Olympic Zone program will air the following dates at 7:30 EST:

  • Thursday, February 6
  • Saturday, February 8
  • Monday, February 10
  • Tuesday, February 11
  • Wednesday, February 12
  • Thursday, February 13
  • Friday, February 14
  • Saturday, February 15
  • Monday, February 17
  • Tuesday, February 18
  • Wednesday, February 19
  • Thursday, February 20
  • Friday, February 21
  • Saturday, February 22

WRCB has also contracted two NBC-affiliated reporters to bring daily updates from the Sochi Olympics during its newscasts. Those reports air during all weekday and weekend morning newscasts and during the 6:00 p.m. newscast on weekdays.

