MLK estate wants his daughter to give up his Nobel

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The estate of Martin Luther King Jr. is asking a judge to force the civil rights icon's daughter to relinquish her father's Nobel Peace Prize and "traveling" Bible.

The complaint against Bernice King was filed Friday in an Atlanta court by her father's estate, which is controlled by her brothers, Martin Luther King III and Dexter King.

The lawsuit says Martin Luther King Jr.'s heirs in 1995 assigned their rights to property inherited from the civil rights icon to the Estate of Martin Luther King Jr. Inc. The lawsuit says Bernice King has "secreted and sequestered" the medal and Bible in violation of that agreement.

Bernice King says in a statement that her brothers want to sell the medal and Bible to a private buyer and that she opposes that.

