GA House approves raising interstate speed limit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA House approves raising interstate speed limit

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia House of Representatives has voted to increase the speed limit to 70 mph on interstates in urban areas.

Morris News Service reported that the House voted 157-7 to pass their version of the bill Monday. The legislation would raise the speed limit from 55 mph in areas with populations of 50,000 or more.

GDOT officials have said the proposal wouldn't mean an automatic increase in speed limits on all of the area's interstates.

The agency raised the speed limit from 55 mph on a nearly 30-mile portion of Interstate 285 late last year.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.