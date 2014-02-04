GA House approves raising interstate speed limit

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia House of Representatives has voted to increase the speed limit to 70 mph on interstates in urban areas.

Morris News Service reported that the House voted 157-7 to pass their version of the bill Monday. The legislation would raise the speed limit from 55 mph in areas with populations of 50,000 or more.

GDOT officials have said the proposal wouldn't mean an automatic increase in speed limits on all of the area's interstates.

The agency raised the speed limit from 55 mph on a nearly 30-mile portion of Interstate 285 late last year.

