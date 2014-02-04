Former SNL cast member Victoria Jackson files for TN county seat

THOMPSON STATION, Tenn. (AP) - Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Victoria Jackson has filed to run as an independent candidate for a seat on the Williamson County Commission.

Jackson, who calls herself a tea party conservative, moved to Thompson Station last year. She told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1n8zPjr) that she filed as an independent because she's "very disappointed with the Republican Party."

As long as Jackson meets the candidate qualifying requirements by the deadline of Feb. 20, her name will appear on the election ballot on Aug. 7.

She would run against the Republican nominee, who will be chosen on May 6.

The newspaper reports Jackson has made appearances at multiple political events in Middle Tennessee since making her home there.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

