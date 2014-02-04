Jury to be sequestered in loud music killing trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Journalists are objecting to an order requiring reporters to be out of the courtroom during jury selection in the trial of a software developer charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old teen that authorities say happened after an argument over loud music.

An attorney for The Florida Times-Union and First Coast News on Monday told the judge presiding over the case that reporters must be allowed in the courtroom during selection.

Under the current plan, reporters can listen to an audio feed in another courtroom. The judge says it's an effort to protect potential jurors' identities.

The judge on Monday also said jurors will be sequestered during the first-degree murder trial.

Michael Dunn is charged with shooting Jordan Davis of Marietta, Ga., outside a Jacksonville store in November 2012.

