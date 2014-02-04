Rangers save three-legged deer stranded in frozen pond

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WBIR) -- Over the past several years, rangers at the Cumberland Mountain State Park have developed an unofficial mascot, a three-legged deer they lovingly referred to as 'Tripod.'

Ranger Monica Johnson suspects it was a car accident last year that injured her leg and killed one of her fawns.

"We watched [her leg] go through this process of falling off," said Johnson. "It swelled up huge. We thought that it would end up infected and she would die, but she fought through it."

But Monday bad luck struck again, and somehow Tripod ended up stranded and sinking between chunks of ice in the middle of frozen Byrd Lake in the Cumberland Mountain State Park.

