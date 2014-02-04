University Of Tennessee Wins FLW College Fishing Southeastern Conference Event On Lake Seminole

The University of Tennessee team of Jackson Minnich and Parker Hurst, both of Knoxville, Tenn., won the FLW College Fishing Southeastern Conference event on Lake Seminole. (Photo by Gary Mortenson)

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. – The University of Tennessee team of Jackson Minnich and Parker Hurst, both of Knoxville, Tenn., won the FLW College Fishing Southeastern Conference event on Lake Seminole Saturday with five bass weighing 24 pounds, 8 ounces. The victory earned the club $2,000 and advanced the team to the FLW College Fishing Southeastern Conference Invitational tournament.

"We've never won an event this big," said Hurst. "Right now, I feel amazing. We didn't get much practice in before this event. The first time that we got to fish on the lake was yesterday. And we didn't find much in practice. But, we did find the spot that we fished today and it turned out great."

The spot that Hurst referred to was a 500-yard stretch of grassline that the Tennessee duo covered methodically with Bill Lewis Rat-L-Traps, a pattern that they also discovered in practice yesterday.

"We tried everything during our practice," Hurst continued. "We were flipping and pitching, and when we didn't catch any we tried deep cranking. We ended up catching our only two keepers in practice on the Rat-L-Trap, so that's what we decided to use during the tournament."

"The bite really turned on after the fog lifted around noon today," Minnich added. "We fished our key stretch this morning, but only caught two. When we went back after the fog, it was hot. I caught a 5-pounder and while I was boating mine, Parker caught a 5-pounder. Then we followed it up with a big 6- and 7-pounder and we knew we had something special. Every fish we caught came on the red Rat-L-Trap."

The victory was extra special for the Volunteer Bass Club, as both Minnich and Hurst are senior Wildlife and Fisheries Management majors and neither have qualified for an FLW College Fishing Invitational event in their career.

"We can't wait for the Invitational on Chickamauga," said Minnich went on to say. "It's going to be our first shot to qualify for the national championship and it's right in our backyard. We only live about 40 minutes from Chick, and you can bet we will be ready."

Complete results can be found at CollegeFishing.com.

Three regular-season qualifying events are held in each conference – Central, Northern, Southeastern, Southern and Western. The top 15 teams from each qualifying tournament will advance to one of five two-day FLW College Fishing Conference Invitational tournaments, where the first-place team wins $4,000 for their club. The top 10 teams from each Conference Invitational advance to the 2015 FLW College Fishing National Championship.