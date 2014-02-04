More rain this afternoon

(WRCB) - Good Tuesday. We will start with cloudy skies this morning and lows in the mid to upper 30s. During the afternoon, more rain will begin to fall.

This is not good news for the folks along many creeks and streams that have already experienced some minor flooding this week. For the latest on FLOOD WARNINGS for your area, check www.wrcbtv.com/weather.

It looks like the rain will start right around the time you are getting the kids out of school, and showers will continue on and off through the evening. The heaviest rain this evening will be the Cumberland Plateau and west ahead of a cold front.

That front will begin to drift east and move through Chattanooga overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning. During that time period we can expect heavy rain and gusty winds.

Most of Wednesday will see cooler air moving in, and it will stay chilly through Thursday. Friday, there is a slight chance for a flurry or two in the morning, but mostly it will be dry with highs back into the 50s.

For the weekend, we are watching another low pressure center that looks like it may move directly through Chattanooga bringing heavy rain Sunday morning. On the back side of that low, there might be enough moisture to mix with the cold air behind the system to produce some snow showers Sunday evening.

That is still along way off (meteorologically speaking), so I am sure we will refine that weekend forecast a bit between now and then. Stay tuned.

TUESDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 36

Noon... Overcast, 47

3pm... Rain Showers, 52

6pm... Rain Showers, 48

9pm... Rain Showers, 48

