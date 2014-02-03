UPDATE: Woman with four DUIs faces vehicular homicide charges from 2014 crash

UPDATE: A Chattanooga woman is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI following a crash that killed an elderly man in February 2014.

Debra Carney, 34, has a criminal history that includes several DUIs. She was last convicted of a DUI, her third offense, in 2004.

James Ledford, 69, was killed in the crash that happened near Cummings Rd. on I-24. According to police, Carney was driving on a revoked license.

Chattanooga Police said the crash occurred on February 3, 2014 shortly before 9 p.m. Traffic investigators discovered the vehicle, a GMC Envoy, had struck a tree after Carney lost control and hit a guardrail on the interstate.

Ledford was critically injured in the crash and later died at a local hospital.

Carney is currently facing seven charges: aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, driving on revoked license, failure to maintain lane, reckless endangerment, reckless aggravated assault, and financial responsibility.

She is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court on April 10.

PREVIOUS STORY FROM FEB 3, 2104: Police confirm one passenger died following a crash on I-24 Monday night.

The accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. Monday at mile marker 175.

There were four people in the SUV which hit a guardrail, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

Officials say one of the passengers in the vehicle, James Ledford, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The interstate was shutdown to allow officers to reconstruct the scene until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers on the scene say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to this accident.

The investigation is ongoing.