Sam's happiness is contagious

I told Sam our first impression of him was that he makes everyone around him happy.



Sam liked it that Lee, our photographer was making him famous. He was fascinated by the camera and the microphone



Sam is in the Special Olympics. And as you might imagine he doesn't let some physical limitations stop him.



Sam's case manager, Lacey Howard spoke for him "He's very energetic, loves everybody he loves the outdoors. Loves camping and fishing to take pictures and be in pictures, he loves the movies Rocky and Rambo."



She says a forever family for Sam would need to accept his energy and love and learn how to re-direct him when he gets off task.



Sam would benefit from a family that would return to him the love and attention he would bring.

Howard says she always looks forward to being with Sam, she travels three hours twice a month just to see him.



For more information about Sam use code: TN010703

