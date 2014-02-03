No survivors in plane crash near Bellevue YMCA

There are no survivors from Monday afternoon's twin-engine plane crash beside the Bellevue YMCA at 8101 Highway 100 in Bellevue.

The Gulfstream Commander airplane is believed to have had four members from the same family on board. The aircraft took off from Great Bend, Kansas at 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon bound for Nashville's John Tune Airport. The Nashville police department was informed that the plane missed its first approach to John Tune and was preparing for a second when the crash occurred at 4:57 p.m. The plane struck trees on the right side rear of the YMCA before hitting the ground. Wreckage and debris is spread over an area of approximately 80 yards.

The FAA is on the scene beginning the investigation. NTSB is expected to be in Nashville Tuesday morning.

Confirmation of victim identification is pending. There was approximately 330 people inside the YMCA when the plane crashed.

