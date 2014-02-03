Flooding problems in Catoosa County

The pouring rain delayed traffic by more than a half hour Monday morning near Heritage High School in Catoosa County.

Cones blocked the entrance across from the middle school. Parents had to drop students off at the main entrance only.

For homeowners like Jolee Shelby that live near Heritage Middle and High Schools, putting up cones with an officer helping direct traffic is just not enough.

She says, "the same area floods over and over again. I don't understand why something isn't being done to correct the problem."

The principal at Heritage Middle says, "The area floods about 3 times a year. We do the best we can by communicating with each campus and we also have officers that will be out there directing traffic."