Affidavit sheds light on Hixson Ave. murder

A heated argument leaves one Chattanooga man dead and another man facing a murder charge. There are new details about the shooting that happened on Hixson Avenue over the weekend.



An affidavit reveals more about the shooting death of 24-year-old Robert McClure. Besides the accused shooter, two other men were inside McClure's home when the shooting happened. One of them told police everything they saw.



Twenty-three-year-old Christopher Parker sits in the Hamilton County Jail charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Robert McClure.



"We believe a neighbor called it in. We received a call of a person shot," says Sgt. Wayne Jefferson with Chattanooga Police.



Police were called to McClure's home on Hixson Avenue around 6 o'clock Saturday evening. Channel 3 talked with a neighbor off camera. She says other neighbors heard what they thought was a car door slamming. It turns out, it was the gunshot that took McClure's life.



"When they arrived on the scene, they found a white male suffering from one gunshot wound," says Jefferson.



Channel 3 obtained the affidavit which reveals more about what happened inside the trailer. A witness says Christopher Parker invited him to tag along to confront McClure over a previous argument. He wanted to know if he would like to see him beat McClure up and showed him "a black pistol in his front waistband."



The witness told police he tagged along to make sure things did not get out of hand. But he says as soon as Parker entered the trailer he "became angry" and "pulled the black pistol from his waistband and pointed it at McClure's head." Moments later he fired.



Parker told the witness if he told anybody, he would kill him too. But the man went to police and Parker was arrested.



"I just wish people would keep their tempers under control. A lot of this starts from simple arguments sometimes," says Jefferson.



Now McClure's family is dealing with the loss. His mother writes to Channel 3 on Facebook, "My sweet angel, I love you so much my Robbie....love Mom."



As far as any criminal history, records show Parker has been arrested before for aggravated burglary. McClure was set to go to court next month on meth possession charges but police are not saying if this shooting is drug related.



Christopher Parker is being held on a $750,000 bond for the murder charge. He is set to appear in court February 11th.