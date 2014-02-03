Body in Sequatchie River identified as Whitwell man - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Body in Sequatchie River identified as Whitwell man

By Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A body found in the Sequatchie River last month has been identified as that of a man reported missing in November 2013.

Marion County Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnett said Friday that the body was identified as that of 60-year-old Whitwell, Tenn., resident James William "Billy" Jones.

Investigators are waiting to hear from the medical examiner to determine whether foul play was involved, the sheriff said.

