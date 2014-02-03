Red Bank Police arrest three in apartment burglary

On February 1, 2014, at approximately 5:30pm, the Red Bank Police Department responded to a reported residential burglary at an apartment located at 20 Mason Drive.

Witnesses reported to police they heard sounds of what they believed to be a door being broken down within the complex.

A physical description of three potential suspects leaving the apartment in question was provided to police. One of the suspects was seen caring a shotgun as he exited the residence.

As a result of further investigation, a tag number was obtained for the suspect's vehicle which was later located at a residence near Germantown Road and Brainerd Road in Chattanooga.

This investigation resulted in the arrest of three suspects, Ivan Newsom, 19, Nick Ross, 21, and Xavier Moore, 19, all of Chattanooga.

All three were charged with one count each of Aggravated Burglary, Theft of property valued in excess of $500, and Possession of a firearm. Police seized weapons, cash and drugs as a result of this investigation.