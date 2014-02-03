Chattanooga area businessman pleads guilty to drugging, taking explicit photos of underage girls

NIOTA, TN (Times Free Press) - The Niota, TN businessman who is accused of making and transporting pornography featuring underage girls who were drugged and photographed in Sept. 2012 pleaded guilty last week to two of the 11 counts the U.S. government brought against him in September.



Terry Lynn Hayes has pleaded guilty to transporting pornography involving a minor and knowingly giving minors — three girls aged 14, 15 and 16 — cocaine and Xanax, according to U.S. court documents.



Those offenses occurred on Aug. 5, 2012, court documents state.



Hayes pleaded guilty to picking up the three underage girls in Dayton, Tenn., then driving them to his Niota home, where he gave them drugs and took sexually-explicit photos of two of them on a bed.



