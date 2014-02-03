Vote on Chattanooga police and firefighter pension changes delayed

Days before Thursday's expected vote on Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke's reforms to the police and firefighter retirement plan, board members said the vote will be postponed.

The actuaries calculating whether the proposed pension changes will save the city $4 million to $5 million a year and significantly reduce the city's unfunded liability haven't completed their estimates, Fire and Police Pension Fund President Chris Willmore said Friday. He couldn't say when the vote will take place.

Meanwhile, several police officers and firefighters, retired and active, are attempting to mount a campaign against the reform reached by Berke's 18-member task force after 13 hours behind closed doors on Jan. 8. The next day, Berke accepted the plan, which would hike employee contributions by as much as 37 percent and cut cost-of-living adjustments to save the city as much as $200 million over 26 years.

Read more from our friends at the Times Free Press.

