Pot buyers add more than $1M to Colorado tax coffers

Kerry Sanders, NBC News
DENVER — In the first month of legal recreational
marijuana sales in Colorado, retailers who shared their proprietary data
with NBC News say they have collected $1.24 million in tax revenue.
Half
of the state's 35 licensed recreational retailers participated in the
NBC News survey. The 18 retailers shared the first 27 days of their tax
data because they say they believe it will help their image.
In several cases, some of those sharing data had only sold
recreational pot for four days due to complications with obtaining their
state and local licenses.
In a back-of-the-napkin calculation,
those who shared the data say they figure February's tax collections in
Colorado likely will exceed a quarter of a million dollars a day,
putting it on pace to near $100 million annually.
When Colorado
first considered legalizing recreational marijuana, it was estimated the
first year's tax take would be $67 million.
By comparison, Colorado took in about $39.9 million in sales, use and excise taxes from alcoholic beverages in fiscal 2013, according to the state Department of Revenue.
Cigarettes generated $165.5 million in taxes, and tobacco products
$31.6 million in the same fiscal year, July 1, 2012-June 30, 2013.
"Elected officials around the country are watching what's happening
in Colorado and they're recognizing that there's a better way to handle
marijuana," said Mason Tvert, director of communications for Marijuana Policy Project,
which advocates for legally regulated marijuana. "And by regulating its
sale and having taxes paid on it, it's a much more sensible approach."
Tvert
believes the so-called "Colorado experiment" will be even more
impressive in the coming months because, "obviously this is just the
first month of sales and only a fraction of the businesses that are
expected to be open are currently operating."
Taxes paid for pot transactions in Colorado vary depending on the municipality where it's sold.
All
sales are assessed the standard state sales tax of 2.9 percent, plus
there's a special state sales and excise tax, and there's also an extra
local sales and excise tax in many cities.
In Denver, those taxes add up to nearly 29 percent.
But that's not stopping customers.
At
3D Cannabis recently, Toni Fox had to close because she had run out of
product. Despite a big "closed" sandwich board on the steps to her
storefront, there was a steady stream of would-be customers knocking on
the door.
Fox says when she's open, she's averaging about $20,000 a day in sales.
"We could double that if we had enough inventory, but currently there's an inventory shortage so we're capping our sales."
In
Colorado, voters approved recreational marijuana sales with the promise
that the first $40 million in tax revenue would go toward building
schools.
After hearing about the early tax revenue figures gathered by NBC News, one shop owner in Edgewater sounded impressed.
"Wow,
we're going to have really nice schools, really nice roads and really
nice bridges," said Eva Honingford-Woolheiser, co-owner of Northern
Lights Cannabis just outside Denver.
It's those municipal projects made possible with marijuana tax money that has legislators in various states watching closely.
In
Rhode Island, where there is a $100 million state budget deficit, state
Sen. Joshua Miller has proposed legislation to change marijuana laws
similar to what Colorado voters did.
"The kind of money that could
be generated through this is an amount that could take care of more
than 20 percent of the deficit that we're running every year," he said.
"So it's a very important revenue source potentially."
Miller
believes legal pot sales could generate $20 million or more a year. And
he says it would also cut back on the government costs of running jails
and prisons because legal sales would reduce arrests and incarcerations.
Critics of the legalization movement say the tax revenues appear seductive until the costs of pot addiction are calculated.