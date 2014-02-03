Three East TN boys who fell through ice released from hospital

(WBIR) - The three boys who fell through ice on Watts Bar Lake Saturday morning have been released from the hospital.



According to the Nurse Supervisor on duty at UT Medical Center, the three boys were discharged Sunday morning. Earlier Sunday, they were listed in stable condition.



Saturday night, one remained in serious condition, and two were listed in stable condition.



The three were rescued by a pastor and his son, and according to neighbors, were in the frigid water for nearly an hour after ice cracked while the boys were trying to fish at a birthday party.



Emergency crews, including Roane County Rescue Squad, also attempted to reach the boys but the pastor and his son were the first to be able to reach them.



