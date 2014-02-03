Racial discrimination in teen years could mean health problems later

Joan Raymond
TODAY contributor
Racial discrimination isn't just a civil rights issue — it can also affect teenagers' health, a new study suggests.
Adolescents
who experienced frequent racial discrimination without emotional
support from parents and peers had higher levels of blood pressure, a
higher body mass index, and higher levels of stress-related hormones at
age 20, placing them at greater risk for chronic disease as they get
older.
While other studies have looked at perceived racial
discrimination and health among adults, this study, published Monday in
the journal Child Development, is the first of its type to track the
effects in youth. The good news: Teens who did receive emotional support
didn't show the biological effects of racial discrimination.
Researchers
wanted to look at the relationship between racial discrimination and
what scientists call allostatic load, basically the "wear and tear" on
the body over time caused by frequent and repeated stressors. Frequent
activation of the body's stress response causes a cascade of problems
including high blood pressure, cardiac disease, stroke and increases in
the body's inflammatory response. The researchers also wanted to
determine whether parental and peer support would help mediate that
stress, leading to potentially better health outcomes.
The study
involved 331 African Americans, all of whom lived in the rural South,
who were asked to rate the frequency of perceived discrimination at ages
16, 17 and 18. These discriminatory events included racially based
slurs and insults, disrespectful treatment from community members,
physical threats, and false accusations from business employees or law
enforcement officials.
When the adolescents turned 18, the youths
were asked to assess their peer emotional support during these years.
Caregivers, too, were surveyed regarding the emotional support they
provided, with questions including "If my child talks to me I have
suggestions about how to handle problems," and "If my child needs help
with school or work, she/he can ask me about it."
Blood pressure, body mass and stress-related hormones were assessed when youths turned 20. The
researchers controlled for variables including low economic status,
depression, or unhealthy behaviors such as drug use, for example, all of
which can affect health.
Although many African Americans, as well
as other minorities, experience discrimination as a stressor, only a
small percentage show increases in the biological havoc that stress can
cause.
"People ask why is that, and one reason we've shown is
that it's due to emotional support, which is important at all times in
life, but especially during adolescence,' says lead investigator Gene
Brody, Regents Professor and Director of the Center for Family Research
at University of Georgia. "These kinds of relationships can be a
protective barrier from stress-changing biology."
In recent years,
racial discrimination as a stressor affecting biology has been the
subject of numerous studies, mostly involving adults, says David
Williams, a professor of public health at the Harvard School of Public
Health. Other research has shown that racial discrimination and
resulting health problems are a global phenomenon.
"It is not
just an African-American problem, it is a universal problem, affecting
the health of disadvantaged populations across the world," adds
Williams, the developer of "The Everyday Discrimination Scale," which is
widely used to assess perceived discrimination. "When a person's sense
of human dignity is violated, there are physiological consequences."
Although
the study does have some limitations since researchers still must
determine the mechanism by which parental or peer involvement actually
worked in reducing the stress response, it challenges researchers to
explain "the how" of their findings, says Megan Gunnar, Regents
Professor and Distinguished McKnight University Professor, Institute of
Child Development, University of Minnesota.
"While we are working
out the how this comes about in the body, this study provides us with
rich targets for increasing resilience in youth and, as if we needed
them, more arguments for working to reduce racism and discrimination in
our society."
For caregivers the message is simple. "Just sitting with them, gauging
how they are doing is not race specific, it is important across all
races, and can have a powerful effect in buffering the effects of
discrimination," says Brody.