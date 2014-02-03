Recent Chattanooga cold snap is death on bugs, but also invites - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Recent Chattanooga cold snap is death on bugs, but also invites critters into homes

Posted: Updated:
By Ellis Smith, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Shhhh. Hear that noise? That's the sound of raccoons, squirrels and rats playing hide-and-squeak in the crawl spaces, attics and walls of homes across the Chattanooga area, fleeing frigid temperatures.

It's also the melody of young mosquitoes -- widely despised carriers of the West Nile virus -- perishing en masse as the region's deep freeze refrigerates this year's crop of embryonic bloodsuckers.

The cold weather is a mixed bag when it comes to pests. Some, like the southern pine beetle, freeze to death after a couple of days of ultralow temperatures. Others, such as the crafty raccoon, use the opportunity to find new homes.

