Attention parents: Pacifier recall

A choking hazard has prompted the recall of a popular pacifier.

The "Fred and Friends" pacifiers don't meet federal safety standards.

The beard on the "Artiste" and the knob on the "Volume" models of pacifiers can detach and become a potential choking hazard for infant.

The ventilation holes on both the "Volume" and "Panic" pacifier guards are too small.

More than 180,000 of the pacifiers have been sold nationwide between April and December 2013.

If your has one of these pacifiers, you are advised to take it away from your child.

