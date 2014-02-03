CPD arrest and charge man in Tunnel Boulevard home invasion

Chattanooga Police received a call of a home invasion at 1300 Tunnel Blvd just after 3:00 Monday morning.

It was reported that a black male knocked on the victim's front door and as the victim answered, the suspect brandished a handgun and forced his way into the residence.

The victim struggled with the suspect until a neighbor was alerted and turned on an exterior light. The suspect then fled on foot and the victim was able to call Police.

While Detectives were on scene, another home invasion call came in from 1207 Belmeade Avenue.

Officers discovered that a black male, matching the description from the Tunnel Blvd call, brandished a handgun and attempted to force his way into the residence after the victim answered the door.

The suspect was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Deangelo Labron Lovingood was positively identified as the suspect in both cases and charged with Aggravated Burglary and Aggravated Assault for both incidents.