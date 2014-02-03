GA Senate backs bill creating Alzheimer's registry

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Senate has endorsed legislation that would establish a state registry of people with Alzheimer's disease or related disorders.

State senators voted 45-6 on Monday to support establishment of the registry, which would be maintained by the Department of Public Health, to assist with public policy and planning. The bill allows for the disclosure of only non-identifying data for planning and research.

The Senate also voted 45-5 in favor of creating a Georgia Adult and Aging Services Agency to work with community partners in business and local government to address adult and aging needs. Sen. Renee Unterman, a Republican from Buford, says the agency would be funded through possible grants, gifts, transfer of state funds or a separate budget appropriation.

Both bills now head to the House for consideration.

