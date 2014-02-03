TN board of education changes stance on licensure rules - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN board of education changes stance on licensure rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Board of Education has changed its stance on rules effecting the licensing of teachers.
    
In August, the board voted for the policy brought by the state Education Department to use student growth measured through standardized test scores, or value-added data, to determine renewing teaching licenses.
    
The board voted at the time to delay implementation of the new rules until 2015.
    
But The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1eJwP8u) reports the board voted last week to step away from the new policy. The vote was on first reading and the board is scheduled to take up the issue again in April.
    
Many teachers opposed the changes because they were concerned that flawed scores could cause qualified teachers to mistakenly lose their licenses.
    
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

