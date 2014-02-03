Whitfield Co. upgrades weather alert system to allow winter storm warnings

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -
Whitfield County has upgraded its early weather alerting system to
allow residents to receive winter storm warnings thorugh a service
called CodeRED Weather Warning, a service of Emergency Communications Network
(ECN).
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), winter storms can
immobilize a region and paralyze a city, stranding commuters, stopping the flow
of supplies and disrupting emergency and medical services.
"Residents need to be informed and better prepared for these
devastating storms. With new winter storm warnings available, our community can
do just that," said Claude Craig, Emergency Management director of Whitfield
County.
Winter storm warnings are sent to residents through text and
e-mail moments after an alert is issued by the NWS. Notifications are only
available to those who have opted in to Whitfield County's CodeRED system.
To receive an alert for a winter storm warning, residents should
log on to the Whitfield County's website at www.whitfieldcountyga.com, click on
the CodeRED logo and enter both an e-mail address and a cell phone number.
Residents may also select to receive severe thunderstorm, flash flood and
tornado warnings through telephone calls to their homes and businesses, e-mail,
and text messages to their cell phones.
Whitfield County Emergency Management encourages all residents to
subscribe to the CodeRED system. If you have signed up in the past please take
the time now to update your account to include the new options.
"Now having the option to receive winter storm warnings is an
added bonus for the residents that live here and will provide them extra time
to prepare if a storm were to impact our area," Craig said.
Here are a few tips from Whitfield County EMA on the minimu items you would need in a vehicle survivial kits
- Cell phone /
charger
- First aid kit /
Mylar safety blanket
- Extra clothing
(i.e., toboggan, gloves, fleece top)
- Ice scraper
- Spare tire
- Water bottles
- High calorie /
non-perishable foods
- Moist towelettes
/ paper towels / hygiene kit
- Flares / whistle
to signal for help
- Tool kit /
multi-tools
- Blankets / sleeping
bags
- Flashlight /
extra batteries
- Small camp stove
/ fuel
- Tow rope (chains
are dangerous)
- Battery booster
cables or battery booster
- Compass / maps
- Small metal can
with waterproof matches to melt snow
- Extra fuel can
- Small garbage
bags / duct tape / electrical tape / zip ties
- Small bag of cat
litter or sand
- NOAA Emergency
Weather Radio (hand crank type)
- Fix a Flat
solution or small compressor for flat tires
- When
traveling in wintertime, run through this checklist:
- Fuel up and
always stay above a half tank throughout your trip.
- Check the
forecast before leaving. Sometimes the roads are good in the location you are
leaving from, but conditions may worsen as you get closer to your
destination.
- Tell someone
where you are going, what time you leave, and the route you take to get
there. Use the better traveled roads. Then call them when you arrive safely.
Otherwise, they can alert officials that you are late and perhaps there is a
problem.
- Don't use cruise
control on icy roads!
If
you run into problems, keep the following items in mind:
- Use a tow rope,
not a chain to pull a vehicle that is stuck. Make sure it is no longer than 6
feet. Chains can backlash and cause serious injuries or death.
- If a chain is
the only available item, throw a heavy jacket or blanket over it before
attempting to tow a vehicle out.
If
you do get stuck, and it looks like you may be in the vehicle for a while,
- Stay with the
vehicle, unless you can clearly see sturdier / warmer shelter.
- Run the engine
10 to 15 minutes each hour for heat, and crack the window just a bit.
- Keep the
tailpipe clear.
- A hubcap or
visor can be used as a shovel.
- Burning oil in a
hubcap may allow rescuers to find you if conditions have improved.
- Distress signal
is: Honk your horn for three long blasts, 10 seconds apart. Repeat every 30
seconds.
- On overloaded
cell phone circuits, sometimes a text message will go through even if a call
fails. Never text and drive!