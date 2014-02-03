Whitfield Co. upgrades weather alert system to allow winter sto - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield Co. upgrades weather alert system to allow winter storm warnings

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Whitfield County has upgraded its early weather alerting system to allow residents to receive winter storm warnings thorugh a service called CodeRED Weather Warning, a service of Emergency Communications Network (ECN).

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), winter storms can immobilize a region and paralyze a city, stranding commuters, stopping the flow of supplies and disrupting emergency and medical services.

"Residents need to be informed and better prepared for these devastating storms. With new winter storm warnings available, our community can do just that," said Claude Craig, Emergency Management director of Whitfield County.

Winter storm warnings are sent to residents through text and e-mail moments after an alert is issued by the NWS. Notifications are only available to those who have opted in to Whitfield County's CodeRED system.

To receive an alert for a winter storm warning, residents should log on to the Whitfield County's website at www.whitfieldcountyga.com, click on the CodeRED logo and enter both an e-mail address and a cell phone number. Residents may also select to receive severe thunderstorm, flash flood and tornado warnings through telephone calls to their homes and businesses, e-mail, and text messages to their cell phones.

Whitfield County Emergency Management encourages all residents to subscribe to the CodeRED system. If you have signed up in the past please take the time now to update your account to include the new options.

"Now having the option to receive winter storm warnings is an added bonus for the residents that live here and will provide them extra time to prepare if a storm were to impact our area," Craig said.

 

Here are a few tips from Whitfield County EMA on the minimu items you would need in a vehicle survivial kits

  • Cell phone / charger
  • First aid kit / Mylar safety blanket
  • Extra clothing (i.e., toboggan, gloves, fleece top)
  • Ice scraper
  • Spare tire
  • Water bottles
  • High calorie / non-perishable foods
  • Moist towelettes / paper towels / hygiene kit
  • Flares / whistle to signal for help
  • Tool kit / multi-tools
  • Blankets / sleeping bags
  • Flashlight / extra batteries
  • Small camp stove / fuel
  • Tow rope (chains are dangerous)
  • Battery booster cables or battery booster
  • Compass / maps
  • Small metal can with waterproof matches to melt snow
  • Extra fuel can
  • Small garbage bags / duct tape / electrical tape / zip ties
  • Small bag of cat litter or sand
  • NOAA Emergency Weather Radio (hand crank type)
  • Fix a Flat solution or small compressor for flat tires
  • When traveling in wintertime, run through this checklist:
  • Fuel up and always stay above a half tank throughout your trip.
  • Check the forecast before leaving. Sometimes the roads are good in the location you are leaving from, but conditions may worsen as  you get closer to your destination.
  • Tell someone where you are going, what time  you leave, and the route you take to get there. Use the better traveled roads. Then call them when you arrive safely. Otherwise, they can alert officials that you are late and perhaps there is a problem.
  • Don't use cruise control on icy roads!

If you run into problems, keep the following items in mind:

  • Use a tow rope, not a chain to pull a vehicle that is stuck. Make sure it is no longer than 6 feet. Chains can backlash and cause serious injuries or death.
  • If a chain is the only available item, throw a heavy jacket or blanket over it before attempting to tow a vehicle out.

If you do get stuck, and it looks like you may be in the vehicle for a while,

  • Stay with the vehicle, unless you can clearly see sturdier / warmer shelter.
  • Run the engine 10 to 15 minutes each hour for heat, and crack the window just a bit.
  • Keep the tailpipe clear.
  • A hubcap or visor can be used as a shovel.
  • Burning oil in a hubcap may allow rescuers to find you if conditions have improved.
  • Distress signal is: Honk your horn for three long blasts, 10 seconds apart. Repeat every 30 seconds.
  • On overloaded cell phone circuits, sometimes a text message will go through even if a call fails. Never text and drive!

 

 

 

 

 

