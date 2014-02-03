VW sales fall almost 20 percent

Volkswagen reported a 19 percent decrease in sales for January 2014.



VW sold 23,494 units in January with the Jetta and Passat making up the majority of sales.



"With our planned wind down of models in run-out, our January sales results were expectedly impacted," said Mark Barnes, Vice President, Sales, Volkswagen of America, Inc.



All VW models saw a decrease in sales from last year except for the Beetle coupe convertible and the Routan which saw approximately 49 percent increases each.

High-mileage, TDI clean diesel models accounted for 18.6 percent of sales.

The vehicle with the largest decrease was the Golf R, which sold only 8 models in January, a 96 percent decrease from January of last year.



"We're optimistic we will see a steady pace in the months ahead as our Super Bowl advertisement, "Wings," continues to raise awareness of the reliability and durability of our products, and we prepare to launch the next generation Golf family of vehicles."

