Federal health care act delivers for Chattanooga region moms

Even before the Affordable Care Act, maternity coverage long has been seen as a critical part of health insurance for women.

Federal law has directed that it be included in employers' group insurance plans. State Medicaid programs have created special safety nets for pregnant, uninsured women to get coverage for their labor and delivery.

But thousands of people in the individual insurance market long have been in a maternity coverage gap -- which made planning a family without breaking the bank a tricky balancing act.

